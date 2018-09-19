Home Nation

Cabinet nod to extension of special package for Jammu and Kashmir

The Cabinet also approved allocation of funds to the state under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension for one year, during FY 2018-19, of special financial package for implementation of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission for Jammu and Kashmir.

However, there would be "no additional financial implication" of the decision, the government said.

The Cabinet also approved allocation of funds to the state under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on a need basis for implementation of the special package without linking it with poverty ratio.

"There is no additional financial implication as the approval is to extend the timeline to cover two-thirds of the vulnerable households in the state within the originally approved financial outlay of Rs 755.32 crore. An amount of Rs 143.604 crore will be required for the period of one year during 2018-19," an official release said.

The government said the extension would ensure coverage of all the blocks in Jammu and Kashmir under DAY-NRLM and ensure "social inclusion, social development, promotion of livelihoods" and lead to poverty alleviation in the state.

It said that owing to "unavoidable reasons and disturbed conditions" in Jammu and Kashmir, the special package as approved in May 2013 could not be fully implemented.

The state administration had requested the Centre to consider extension of the earlier approved implementation schedule of the special package and continued funding of DAY-NRLM in the state without linking allocation with poverty ratio during this extended period.

"This will help in covering all the vulnerable rural households in the state, estimated at two-thirds of the total number of households, within a definite time frame.

"It will ensure mobilization of households under the auto inclusion category and households with at least one deprivation category listed in the socio-economic caste Census-2011," the release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammua and Kashmir special package

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju