Congress raising irrelevant legal questions to oppose triple talaq law: Ravi Shankar Prasad

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad Wednesday accused the Congress of raising irrelevant legal questions to oppose the 'triple talaq' ordinance proposed by the Modi government, saying its stand is designed to deny benefits to Muslim women.

Prasad, who is also the Union law minister, rejected Congress spokesperson's Randeep Surjewala's contention that the government had not acceded to his party's request for making a provision for attaching property of those not providing alimony to women victims of triple talaq.

He said there are adequate provisions in law to ensure that men accused of giving instant triple talaq to their wives give them maintenance.

"The Congress' stand on the proposed triple talaq ordinance is confusing and is designed to deny benefits to Muslim women. This party has always silently opposed the measure for vote bank politics while offering proforma support," he said.

The whole issue of "onus" raised by the main opposition party is completely irrelevant, Prasad said.

The ordinance makes instant triple talaq in any form void, illegal and "non est", something which does not exist, he said.

If the man accused by his wife of giving her triple talaq denies the charge in front of a magistrate, then he will be asked to take her back and treat her with respect, Prasad said, adding that legal action against him will begin if he agrees to the charge.

The Congress Wednesday accused the Modi government of treating the issue of instant triple talaq "more as a political football than a matter of justice to Muslim women".

Surjewala said the government has not acceded to the Congress request for making a provision for attaching the property of those not providing compensation to the affected women and children after giving them divorce.

The Union Cabinet earlier approved an ordinance to ban instant triple talaq and make it a punishable offence, with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying there was a "overpowering urgency" to bring the measure as instances of this mode of divorce continued unabated despite the Supreme Court striking it down.

Under the proposed ordinance, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.