DMK,Congress should be declared war criminals: AIADMK

Referring to Rajapaksa's reported remarks recently, the party said he had revealed 'information' of Indian assistance to Sri Lankan Army when the 'DMK-Congress alliance was ruling.'

Published: 19th September 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palanisamy (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK Wednesday said former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa has revealed "information" about India's help to his country's army during UPA rule and demanded that an international war crimes probe be launched against those concerned in India.

A meeting of the AIADMK district secretaries meeting, held here under party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan and in the presence of its top leaders--chief minister K Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, adopted a resolution in support of the demand.

Referring to Rajapaksa's reported remarks recently, the party said he had revealed "information" of Indian assistance to Sri Lankan Army when the "DMK-Congress alliance was ruling."

It said former chief minister and former party supremo late J Jayalalithaa had in 2010 demanded that DMK, its late chief M Karunanidhi and Congress should be declared "war criminals" for "being instrumental" in the killing of "innocent Tamils" in the island nation.

"Now that Rajapaksa has openly admitted to all secrets in this regard, the DMK-Congress coalition government's aiding the killings of one and a half lakh Tamils and rapes of thousands of Tamil women should be treated as war crimes and those involved (here) should be made war criminals and given punishment," the meeting resolved.

Congress and DMK have faced criticism for India's reported assistance to Sri Lanka in its fight against the LTTE that witnessed heavy civilian Tamil casualties in 2009.

