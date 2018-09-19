Home Nation

Maharashtra may hike  duty on Indian-made foreign liquor so as to cut taxes on petrol, diesel

The duty on IMFL has not been reviewed since 2013, a senior official of the state excise department said on the condition of anonymity.

Published: 19th September 2018 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is considering increasing excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), so as to create some fiscal space for slashing the tax on petrol and diesel, an official said Wednesday.

The duty on IMFL has not been reviewed since 2013, a senior official of the state excise department said on the condition of anonymity.

"The idea is to increase the excise duty on IMFL, especially on the largely consumed mid-segment liquors, so that government would earn more revenue. Then we can reduce taxes on petrol and diesel and counter the criticism (of soaring fuel prices)," he said.

The excise duty on beer was increased in 2017 while that on country liquor and military canteen liquor was hiked in 2015, he said.

When contacted, Valsa Nair-Singh, Principal Secretary of state excise department, said, "The file (proposal to review duty on IMFL) has not come to me yet. I cannot comment on it."

She, however, confirmed that the excise duty on IMFL has not been reviewed since 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra Fuel price Petrol price Diesel price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju