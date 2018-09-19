Home Nation

Maharashtra: Rs 225 crores subsidy to milk farmers pending for want of bank account details

The Maharashtra government had taken a decision some months back to provide a subsidy of Rs 5 per for every litre of milk to the co-operative and private producers to convert it into milk powder.

Published: 19th September 2018 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana activists pour milk at the memorial of Maharashtra's first Chief Minister late Y B Chavan during a protest to demand direct Rs 5/- subsidy per liter. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: The delay in submission of bank account details of dairy farmers in Maharashtra has led to a subsidy worth Rs 225 crore getting stuck at the government level, an official has said.

The Maharashtra government had taken a decision some months back to provide a subsidy of Rs 5 per for every litre of milk to the co-operative and private producers to convert it into milk powder.

These cooperative societies have already submitted their applications to seek subsidy from the government, but they have been asked to prove that the milk purchased by them is of cow and supplied by dairy farmers only.

To provide the subsidy in a transparent manner, the authorities have also asked for bank account details of dairy farmers so that the amount can be transferred directly to them, the official from the dairy development department said.

Once the bank accounts are verified by the authorities, the subsidy amount would be released, he said.

The subsidy rate of Rs 5 per litre of milk is applicable from August 1. Everyday there is an excess milk production of about 10 lakh litres. This goes for milk powder production and entails a daily subsidy of Rs 50 lakh, the official said.

The average monthly dues of milk cooperatives for powder production are Rs 150 crore, and so far dues worth Rs 225 crore have accumulated, he said.

"The idea is to bring complete transparency into this system. The government wants to know whether the subsidy amount is actually reaching farmers or not, therefore their bank details have been sought," he said.

An official from the Kolhapur district cooperative milk society (popularly known as Gokul) said it is a tough job to collect bank details of milk producers, who are mostly small and marginal farmers hardly having an access to banks.

"But to get the subsidy amount, we have to submit the bank details of farmers," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Milk Subsidy Maharashtra Government Milk Farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju