Home Nation

Man killed in Bihar for raising voice against corruption in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna

According to villagers, Niyazuddin had not only exposed corruption in the PMAY but also held a street meeting on this issue recently that angered Fida husband of village Mukhiya Shahnaz Khatoon.

Published: 19th September 2018 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

PATNA: A woman Sarpanch's brother-in-law was allegedly shot dead in Bihar's Sitamarhi district for pointing to corrupt practices in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), police said on Wednesday.

Md. Neyazuddin Khan alias Munna Khan, brother-in-law of the Sarpanch (village head) of Purvi Akhta village, was shot dead by Fida Hussain, husband of village Mukhiya Shahnaz Khatoon.

"Neyazuddin was shot dead after he repeatedly raised the issue of bribery demanded from the beneficiaries of PMAY," Mushtaque Khan, a villager, said.

However, Praveen Prabhakar, Officer in-Charge of the local police station, denied that Khan was shot dead. According to him, said Neyazuddin was attacked and beaten to death by accused Fida and his henchmen.

The officer said: "Neyazuddin's wife Nazis Khatoon and his daughter Imroz Khatoon were also beaten by the accused. Both are undergoing treatment in a hospital."

According to villagers, Niyazuddin had not only opposed and exposed corruption in the PMAY but also held a street meeting on this issue recently that angered Fida.

"Soon after the meeting on September 14, Neyazuddin was abused and threatened by Fida and his men, but some villagers intervened and the matter was settled. He was again manhandled by Fida and his men on Tuesday and they threatened to eliminate him," said another villager.

The police have lodged a case against nine accused including Fida based on the statement of family members of Neyazuddin.

Additional security forces have been deployed in the village in view of tension after the incident.

All the accused are said to be absconding since the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Md. Neyazuddin Khan Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju