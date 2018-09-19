Manipur Cabinet decides to introduce Bill to check Mob violence

By UNI

IMPHAL: The Manipur Cabinet has decided to introduce the Manipur Mob Violence Control and Prohibition Bill in the State Legislative Assembly soon.

The decision was taken in a historic Cabinet meeting held for the first time at Jiribam District Headquarters today. It was the fifth Cabinet meeting held outside the State Capital.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Works Minister and Government Spokesperson Th.

Biswajit said that the rate of awarding instant punishment by mob without any fair trial is increasing day by day in the State. As such, the new Bill would be introduced in the House to check such injustice, he added.

The Minister said that the Cabinet also decided to restart functioning of Jiri tea estate in PPP model through open tendering.

He said that the total area of the estate is 1100 acres, out of which 400 acres would be used in tea plantation, 600 acres in rubber plantation and 100 acres in coffee plantation.

He further said that the Cabinet also gave its nod to revive Manipur State Lottery as well.

However, lotteries would be conducted outside the State, and no lottery ticket would be sold in Manipur, he said. The State is likely to earn Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore through this lottery every year, the Minister said.

The Spokesperson further informed that the Cabinet also fixed Rs 40 per square feet as land compensation regarding construction of Ukhrul-Toloi-Tadubi National Highway.

He said that National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) would start construction of the road soon once the issue of land compensation is sorted out.

The Cabinet also approved reimbursement amount of Rs 20,53,740 for 17 Manipur police, Manipur Rifles and IRB personnel treated at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute.