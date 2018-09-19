Home Nation

Nitish Kumar likely to meet top BJP leaders in Delhi: JD(U) leader

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was likely to meet top leaders of the BJP during his ongoing visit of New Delhi and thrash out the issue of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was likely to meet top leaders of the BJP during his ongoing visit of New Delhi and thrash out the issue of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, his close aide said here on Tuesday.

"When our leader is in New Delhi, he would naturally meet leaders of our alliance partner. Moreover, I have said earlier that talks on seat-sharing are in final stages", JD(U) national general secretary RCP Singh told reporters.

He was replying to a query as to whether Kumar, who is also the JD(U) national president, was likely to meet BJP top brass and finalise sharing of seats during his tour of the national capital for a medical check-up.

The chief minister, who had made a dash to New Delhi on Monday, was on Tuesday admitted to AIIMS this morning with complaints of fever and problems in eyes and knees.

Singh, who is also the JD(U)'s leader in the Rajya Sabha, took a swipe at the opposition "Mahagathbandhan" with the sarcastic remark, "our full sympathy is with Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi who has sought to contest 20 out of 40 seats in the state. After all, he is a former Chief Minister".

Manjhi had made a statement to the effect on Sunday.

However, his party on Monday had clarified that he was only expressing that the HAM was "ready" to contest 20 seats and there was no demand for a specific number of seats.

To a query about RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's repeated barbs that Bihar government levied an "RCP tax" - an allusion to corruption - the JD(U) leader shot back "I was an Indian Revenue Service officer when he was not even born".

About the Congress' appointment of Madan Mohan Jha, an upper caste leader, as its state unit chief, Singh said "I do not wish to comment on any party's internal matter. But if anything is done purely out of caste considerations, it is not good".

Speaking in presence of former minister and the party's deputy leader in the state assembly Shyam Rajak, Singh announced that after having held "Ati Picchara" (extremely backward classes) conferences across the state, the JD(U) would now be organizing similar congregations of the Dalits and the Mahadalits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Kumar JD(U) BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju