PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on ways to further boost bilateral cooperation. Ghani arrived here in the morning on a day-long visit.

"Strategic partners and a valued neighbour! PM @narendramodi warmly received President of Afghanistan, @ashrafghani at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

It is understood that Ghani briefed Modi about the status of the peace process in the war-ravaged country.

India has always been favouring an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process to bring peace and stability in that country.

India has also been actively involved in reconstruction efforts in war-ravaged Afghanistan. Since 2002, India has committed USD 2 billion for the socio-economic development of the country.