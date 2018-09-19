Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

It is understood that Ghani briefed Modi about the status of the peace process in the war-ravaged country.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan president Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani shakes hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on ways to further boost bilateral cooperation. Ghani arrived here in the morning on a day-long visit.

"Strategic partners and a valued neighbour! PM @narendramodi warmly received President of Afghanistan, @ashrafghani at the Hyderabad House ahead of the bilateral talks," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

India has always been favouring an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process to bring peace and stability in that country.

India has also been actively involved in reconstruction efforts in war-ravaged Afghanistan. Since 2002, India has committed USD 2 billion for the socio-economic development of the country.

