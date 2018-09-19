Home Nation

President award winner, on missions galore

Approaching 80, Rupnarayan Niranjan's fetish for work not only inspires but also leaves one in awe.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

niranjan_1_1909chn_82

Rupnarayan Niranjan at work. (EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: He seems to be in grip of an obsession which he finds difficult to resist. Approaching 80 and Rupnarayan Niranjan is unstoppable. His fetish for work not only inspires but also leaves one in awe. As one hits the streets of Lalitpur city in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, Niranjan, clad in knickers and vest, can be spotted in any locality either mending a pothole, opening a blocked sewage or even clearing the roads and canals by removing polythene bags.

The first impression one gets of the man is that of an ordinary labourer at work but as soon as the interaction starts that perception is broken to shards. His polished language and intriguing mannerism brings out the quintessential teacher in him. In fact, Niranjan is a retired primary school teacher who was felicitated with prestigious President's award for his outstanding services. He had received the award from the then President KR Narayanan in 1999. But now after retirement, his begins his day by setting out on his mission with his handcart, broom and shovel, looking for patches on roads needing a repair or streets cleaning. The logic behind slogging in this old age the whole day is equally startling.

"As I retired as a primary school teacher, the government pays me pension which stands out to be Rs 600-700 a day. Hence it is incumbent upon me to offer services in return to the tax payers who bear the burden of my pension," observes Niranjan philosophically adding that how his daily engagement kept him fit and made him a content soul.

He spends his pension to get the roads repaired and arrange for logistics in Lalitpur primary school. After toiling for around five hours in the morning, Niranjan, who has the degree of 'Vaidya' (ayurvedic doctor) treats patients free of cost at his Chowkbagh residence in Lalitpur. For Niranjan, his father, the village head, was his bell bearer. He grew seeing him always active and worried to ensure cleanliness of the village during his long tenure.

Niranjan, who does everything to keep away from limelight, was a reluctant awardee as well. When asked to complete modalities for recommendation for President's award for his teaching traits, he refused. Even the then education secretary L K Pandey had to visit him personally to convince him for completing the required paperwork which paved his way to Rashtrapati Bhawan on teachers' day to receive the ultimate honour.

He took up the mission of road repairing when he found the attendance of his students in Bazarra village primary school extremely short as children were reluctant to come to school because of the dilapidated roads. Initially, Niranjan requested the authorities to get the road repaired but when his pleas fell on deaf ears, he decided to mend it himself. Since then, he has got toilets constructed, electricity connections and arranged clean drinking water for students of this primary school from his own salary. His hobby is to reclaim barren land into lush gardens besides imparting knowledge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
President award winner on missions galore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju