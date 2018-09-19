President award winner, on missions galore

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: He seems to be in grip of an obsession which he finds difficult to resist. Approaching 80 and Rupnarayan Niranjan is unstoppable. His fetish for work not only inspires but also leaves one in awe. As one hits the streets of Lalitpur city in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, Niranjan, clad in knickers and vest, can be spotted in any locality either mending a pothole, opening a blocked sewage or even clearing the roads and canals by removing polythene bags.

The first impression one gets of the man is that of an ordinary labourer at work but as soon as the interaction starts that perception is broken to shards. His polished language and intriguing mannerism brings out the quintessential teacher in him. In fact, Niranjan is a retired primary school teacher who was felicitated with prestigious President's award for his outstanding services. He had received the award from the then President KR Narayanan in 1999. But now after retirement, his begins his day by setting out on his mission with his handcart, broom and shovel, looking for patches on roads needing a repair or streets cleaning. The logic behind slogging in this old age the whole day is equally startling.

"As I retired as a primary school teacher, the government pays me pension which stands out to be Rs 600-700 a day. Hence it is incumbent upon me to offer services in return to the tax payers who bear the burden of my pension," observes Niranjan philosophically adding that how his daily engagement kept him fit and made him a content soul.

He spends his pension to get the roads repaired and arrange for logistics in Lalitpur primary school. After toiling for around five hours in the morning, Niranjan, who has the degree of 'Vaidya' (ayurvedic doctor) treats patients free of cost at his Chowkbagh residence in Lalitpur. For Niranjan, his father, the village head, was his bell bearer. He grew seeing him always active and worried to ensure cleanliness of the village during his long tenure.

Niranjan, who does everything to keep away from limelight, was a reluctant awardee as well. When asked to complete modalities for recommendation for President's award for his teaching traits, he refused. Even the then education secretary L K Pandey had to visit him personally to convince him for completing the required paperwork which paved his way to Rashtrapati Bhawan on teachers' day to receive the ultimate honour.

He took up the mission of road repairing when he found the attendance of his students in Bazarra village primary school extremely short as children were reluctant to come to school because of the dilapidated roads. Initially, Niranjan requested the authorities to get the road repaired but when his pleas fell on deaf ears, he decided to mend it himself. Since then, he has got toilets constructed, electricity connections and arranged clean drinking water for students of this primary school from his own salary. His hobby is to reclaim barren land into lush gardens besides imparting knowledge.