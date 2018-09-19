Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind signs instant triple talaq ordinance

The government has said the measure was necessary as the practice of talaq-e-biddat was continuing unabated despite the Supreme Court last year striking it down.

Published: 19th September 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq
By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday night signed the ordinance banning the practice of instant triple talaq, a senior Law Ministry functionary said.

The ordinance was cleared by the Union Cabinet Wednesday morning.

The government has said the measure was necessary as the practice of talaq-e-biddat was continuing unabated despite the Supreme Court last year striking it down.

Under the ordinance, giving instant triple talaq is illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

Seeking to allay fears that the proposed law could be misused, the government has included certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

These amendments were cleared by the Cabinet on August 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Triple talaq

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju