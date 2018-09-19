Home Nation

RSS continues to be a violent, obscurantist organisation: CPI(M)

The RSS in the recent past undertook several initiatives to improve its image, including inviting former President Pranab Mukherjee to deliver a lecture.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

The CPI-M flag, used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) continues to be a violent and obscurantist organisation opposed to the tenets of the Constitution.

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment saying "Hindu Rashtra doesn't mean there's no place for Muslims, Hindutva is Indianess and inclusiveness", the party said the "RSS is dedicated to establishing a Manuwadi Hindu Rastra".

"RSS continues to be a violent, obscurantist, regressive organization opposed to the tenets of our constitution & dedicated to establishing a Manuwadi Hindu Rastra. They are besotted to Violence from Gandhi's assassination to current epidemic of Lynchings in the name of GauRaksha!", the CPI(M) tweeted.

Bhagwat, on the second day of the "Bhavishya Ka Bharat-an RSS Perspective" event at the Vigyan Bhavan, had said "Hindutva" was an inclusive concept and did not exclude Muslims, and maintained that his organisation embraced the Constitution, and respected the "socialist, secular" parts of its Preamble.

The Communist party said the media was hailing Bhagwat's statement as "softening", and asserted that "it is no such thing".

"He is merely reiterating RSS's long held position that asserts India to be a Hindu Rastra and not a secular nation as stated by the Constitution and envisioned by our freedom movement," the party said.

The RSS chief's recent lectures on 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat-an RSS Perspective' drew criticisms from many quarters, including the Left parties.

The RSS in the recent past undertook several initiatives to improve its image, including inviting former President Pranab Mukherjee to deliver a lecture at the Nagpur headquarters of the saffron organisation.

The RSS also plans to hold a series of lectures in the capital by December with some top political faces of the country, who were earlier known as staunch RSS critics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RSS CPI(M) RSS conclave Hindu Rashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju