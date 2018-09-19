Senior IPS officer suspended in Bihar for dereliction of duty, insubordination and corruption

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar government on Wednesday placed a senior IPS officer under suspension for dereliction of duty, insubordination, financial irregularities and indulgence in corruption.

Ratnamani Sanjeev, a 2003-batch IPS officer, currently posted as DIG Home Guards and Fire Services, has been suspended on the aforementioned counts with immediate effect, a notification issued by the state's home department said.

During the period of his suspension, Sanjeev will be attached to the office of Inspector General of Police, Patna zone, the notification said, adding that departmental action was being initiated against the officer.