Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani, Peter Mukerjea file for divorce by mutual consent

As per the legal procedure prescribed for consensual divorce, Principal Judge Shailaja Sawant referred the couple to a counsellor.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sheena Bora Murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, filed a petition for divorce by mutual consent on Tuesday.

The couple filed the petition in the Bandra family court here.

As per the legal procedure prescribed for consensual divorce, Principal Judge Shailaja Sawant referred the couple to a counsellor.

After the couple told the counsellor that they do not want to reconsider their decision to separate, the judge scheduled the final hearing on March 25, 2019, at the end of the mandatory six months' 'cooling off period'.

Indrani and Peter Mukerjea said in the petition that they had agreed to terms of settlement of division of their assets and bank accounts in India and abroad as well as valuables such as jewellery and luxury watches.

In April, Indrani (46), lodged in the Byculla Women's Jail here, had served Peter a legal notice for divorce on the ground that the marriage has "irretrievably broken down".

Peter Mukerjea (64), a former media baron, is lodged in the Arthur Road Jail here.

The couple had married in 2002.

Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly murdered in April 2012.

Indrani was arrested in the case in August 2015 after her driver spilled the beans about the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation later arrested Peter Mukerjea for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

As per the investigators, financial dispute, as well as Indrani's opposition to Sheena's relationship with Peter's son from his previous marriage, led to the murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indrani Mukerjea Peter Mukerjea Sheena Bora murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju