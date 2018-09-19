Home Nation

To prevent BJP-RSS from having "field day", Congress to contest Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress said Wednesday it would contest the upcoming urban local bodies and panchayat polls in the state.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress said Wednesday it would contest the upcoming urban local bodies and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress said Wednesday it would contest the upcoming urban local bodies and panchayat polls in the state but added it might review the decision if concerns related to security were not addressed by the state administration.

"We cannot allow a field day to the BJP and RSS. We will contest the local bodies and panchayat elections with full might to stop communal forces from occupying the institutions of grassroots level democracy," state Congress chief G A Mir told reporters here.

Mir, however, added that the Congress had time and again apprised Jammu and Kashmir governor's office of the security concerns, especially in the valley.

"We sent three delegations to the governor right from the time N N Vohra took over the reins of the state (on 19 June 2018) to convey our concerns about the security of candidates. So far, we have not received any response from the concerned quarters on the issue," he said.

Mir said his party will observe and assess the steps taken by the state administration on the ground to ensure peaceful, safe, free and fair elections.

"If this issue is not addressed, Congress party will deliberate and discuss it. We will be within our rights to review the decision (on participation in the polls)," he added.

Mir also said the Congress stood for safeguarding Article 35-A of the Constitution and will continue to do that.

"There are certain sections of people in our state who have some concerns. We have discussed those concerns minutely and found that those can be addressed by the state legislature without tinkering with Article 35-A," he said.

On National Conference (NC) and PDP boycotting the upcoming polls, the state Congress president said they have their own issues "but secular parties have a role to play in stopping the communal forces".

Mir lashed out at PDP saying the party was ruling in alliance with BJP till just a few months ago but today is making tall claims on various issues.

"When you lose power, you start dreaming," he said referring to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's recent statements on Article 35-A.

Article 35A of the Indian Constitution provides powers to the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define 'permanent residents' of the state and bestow special rights and privileges on them.

Mir claimed there was a possibility of a "tacit" understanding between the BJP and those parties staying away from local bodies polls with an eye on future elections in the state.

"It can be an understanding whereby the field is left open for BJP and RSS in this election and they (parties boycotting elections) getting a return favour later," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
J&K civic polls Article 35-A Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju