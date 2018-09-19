Home Nation

Two professors held in Nasik for seeking sexual favours from student

In the complaint, the victim alleged that the two professors demanded sexual favours from her to pass her in Class XII exam, he said.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Two professors of a private college in Nashik district of Maharashtra were arrested for seeking sexual favours from student. (Phptp| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two professors of a private college in Nashik district of Maharashtra were arrested for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a Class XII student in exchange of passing her in examination, police said Wednesday.

The incident came to light Tuesday evening, after the 19-year-old student lodged a complaint with Adgaon police station, an official said.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that the two professors demanded sexual favours from her to pass her in Class XII exam, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the duo- Pravin Suryavanshi and Sachin Sonavane- under IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (D) (stalking) and 34 (common intention), and arrested them, the official added.

The victim said in her complaint that both the professors had been stalking her since 2015 and used to hold her hand and touch her in an inappropriate manner.

"Tuesday afternoon, when the victim was in the college, one of the professors approached her, held her hand and also touched her inappropriately," the official said.

Fed up with their sexual advances, the victim went home and narrated the incident to her parents, following which they filed a complaint against the professors, he said. Further investigation is on, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nasik professor held Sexual harrasment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju