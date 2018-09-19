Union minister Babul Supriyo​ shown black flags in Asansol

By PTI

ASANSOL: Union minister Babul Supriyo was shown black flags on Wednesday by TMC supporters who were protesting against the construction of a railway overbridge at Asansol in West Bengal, alleging loss of their livelihood.

Supriyo was on his way to Kumarpur level crossing in Asansol area to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the railway overbridge when he was shown black flags.

"Why are you showing black flags? Black flags and development cannot go hand in hand. This bridge is a long-time demand of the people of Asansol," Supriyo told protesters The Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises has convened a meeting of hawkers organisations and the railways, where he will be present to discuss the issue raised by the hawkers.

The Asansol MP alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in the state had not extended any support except providing a no-objection certificate for the bridge.

"But still the TMC activists have misled the hawkers and are organising protests. The TMC doesn't want any sort of development," he told reporters.

Later, the Union minister laid the foundation stone for the rail overbridge.