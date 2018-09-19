Home Nation

'Unknown fever' claims 79 lives in six weeks in Uttar Pradesh 

The official added that medical teams were put on high alert and that they have been asked to check the spread of unnecessary alarm among the people.

Published: 19th September 2018 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An "unknown fever" has claimed 79 lives in Uttar Pradesh in the last six weeks, a government official said Wednesday.

The official added that medical teams were put on high alert and that they have been asked to check the spread of unnecessary alarm among the people.

The death toll due to an "unknown fever" in the last one and a half months has risen to 79, in view of which officials have been alerted to take all necessary precautions besides creating awareness, a government spokesman said.

The toll in Bareilly reached 24, followed by Badaun and Hardoi at 23 and 12 respectively, the spokesman said, adding that Sitapur accounted for eight deaths, Bahraich six, Pilibhit four and Shahjahanpur two.

Death audit is being conducted in all the cases and an active surveillance has been initiated in the rural and urban areas to prevent spread of the disease, the spokesman said.

An awareness drive is also being carried out against the unnecessary alarm which is being caused by "misleading and incorrect media reports", he said.

UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, who had visited Bareilly last week, had said the government will undertake a "death audit" to find out the number of those who died due to the fever.

The state government has constituted three teams of doctors to look into the cases in Bareilly and Badaun, UP DG (health) Padmakar Singh had told reporters in Bareilly.

Necessary medicines were being distributed, fogging and spraying of larvacides have been undertaken as well, he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju