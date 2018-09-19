UP: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad meets Jamiat chief Arshad Madani

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUEH) president Arshad Madani at the latter's residence in Saharanpur's Deoband.

Bhim Army national president Vinay Ratan was also present at the meeting that lasted for around 20 minutes.

A spokesperson for the Bhim Army told PTI-Bhasha that it was Azad's "private meeting" with Madani.

"No political speculation should be drawn from the meeting. It was only a private meeting," Ajay Gautam said.

Azad was released from jail last Friday.

He was arrested from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie in June last year in connection with the May 5 caste violence in which one person was killed and 16 others were injured at Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur.

The Allahabad High Court had granted him bail on November 2, 2017.

However, police booked him under the stringent National Security Act days before his release.

Under the NSA, he was to be detained till November 1.

Hours after his release, Azad said he will ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is routed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.