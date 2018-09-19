Home Nation

Why no noise over cattle smugglers attacking gaurakshaks, asks Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said that serving the cow reduces criminal tendencies in the person.

Published: 19th September 2018 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at the event titled 'Future of Bharat An RSS perspective' in New DelhI. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the midst of a raging controversy over lynchings by cow vigilantes, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that there were "double standards" over violence in the name of cow with nobody making any "noise" about cattle smugglers attacking the gaurakshaks.

He also emphasised that those genuinely involved in the service of the cow, including Muslims who maintain cow shelters, should not be linked to lynching incidents.

"The cattle smugglers attack. There is noise over lynching but when cow smugglers attack and indulge in violence, there is no noise over it. We should abandon these double standards," Bhagwat said in response to a query at a question-answer session at the concluding day of the outreach event here.

He said that indulging in violence or taking law in one's hands over any issue, including the cow, was "inappropriate" and a "crime" which needs to be punished but stressed that "gau raksha toh honi chahiye" (cow must be protected).

"Cow must be protected. It is also in the Directive Principles of the Constitution. So it must be acted upon. But cow protection cannot be done only through law. The cow protectors must keep the cows. If they leave the cows in the open, it will lead to nuisance. And it will also raise questions on the faith about cow protection. Therefore, cow should be preserved," he said.

He said that serving the cow reduces criminal tendencies in the person.

Bhagwat said that awareness about the utility of cow had been increasing.

"Several people are running good gaushalas in the country. And there are many Muslims among them. The entire Jain community is committed towards gauraksha. So they should not be associated with lynching," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cattle smugglers Gaurakshaks Mohan Bhagwat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju