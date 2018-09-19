Home Nation

Woman alleges daughter held captive, raped; girl denies it

The daughter has, however, denied that she was held captive by the youth and instead she was living in her elder sister's house in Hisar's Adampur, the police said.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A woman has alleged that her 17-year-old daughter was held captive for 15 days and raped by a youth at his house in Haryana's Fatehabad district, following which a police complaint was lodged.

The complaint was registered on Tuesday. No arrests have been made yet, an official said on Wednesday.

"We received the complaint at 5 pm Tuesday and within an hour a case was registered," SHO of Women Police Station, Fatehabad, Bimla Devi said.

Giving details of the complaint, the SHO said, "The girl's mother gave us a complaint stating that a youth, who lives in their neighbourhood, had held his daughter captive in his house for 15 days."

"She alleged that her daughter was raped during the period. The girl's mother also named some family members of the youth in her complaint. We registered a rape case under relevant provisions of the law including the POCSO Act."

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the girl was known to the youth, the police official said, adding further probe is on.

