Home Nation

14 Government teachers suspended in JK's Poonch for not being in class during surprise check

The officials said a two-member team was constituted to conduct an inquiry against the teachers and asked to submit its report within 10 days.

Published: 20th September 2018 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: As many as 14 government teachers, undergoing training, were placed under suspension Thursday after they were found absent during a surprise inspection in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Additional district development commissioner, Poonch, ordered the suspension of the teachers after they were found absent from duty during a surprise inspection of the district institute of education and training (DIET), they said.

The officials said a two-member team was constituted to conduct an inquiry against the teachers and asked to submit its report within 10 days.

The committee was also asked to submit a detailed report on the functioning of DIET and a model school functioning there, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina