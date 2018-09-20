14 Government teachers suspended in JK's Poonch for not being in class during surprise check

By PTI

JAMMU: As many as 14 government teachers, undergoing training, were placed under suspension Thursday after they were found absent during a surprise inspection in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Additional district development commissioner, Poonch, ordered the suspension of the teachers after they were found absent from duty during a surprise inspection of the district institute of education and training (DIET), they said.

The officials said a two-member team was constituted to conduct an inquiry against the teachers and asked to submit its report within 10 days.

The committee was also asked to submit a detailed report on the functioning of DIET and a model school functioning there, the officials said.