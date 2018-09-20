Home Nation

30 passengers on Jet Airways flight suffer nasal, ear bleeding as crew forgets to maintain cabin pressure

An official said all the affected passengers are being attended to by the doctors at the airport.

Published: 20th September 2018

Jet Airways aircrafts (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur Thursday suffered nasal and ear bleeding due to cabin pressure problem, a senior official said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft returned to Mumbai, following the incident, added officials.

"During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed," the official at aviation regulator DGCA said. 

Citing initial information, the official said few passengers have nose bleeding.

"Out of 166 passengers on board, 30 passengers are affected... some have nose bleeding, few have ear bleeding and some are complaining of headache," he added.

The official said all the affected passengers are being attended to by the doctors at the airport. Response from a Jet Airways spokesperson was awaited.

