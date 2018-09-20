Home Nation

Allahabad High Court seeks status report on vigilance probe into UP's Dalit memorial 'scam'

A bench of Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it of the status of the probe into the alleged scam by September 27.

Published: 20th September 2018 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer
By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court Thursday sought a status report on the ongoing vigilance probe into the building of various Dalit memorials, including statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the party's poll symbol 'elephant' during the Mayawati regime between 2007 and 2012.

A bench of Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it of the status of the probe into the alleged scam by September 27.

The bench sought the report on a plea by state native Shashi Kant alias Bhavesh Pandey and slated his petition for next hearing on September 27.

The state government headed by erstwhile Chief Minister Mayawati had built the memorials, statues and parks at a cost of over Rs 2,600 crore at Lucknow, Noida and elsewhere in the state.

  UP Lokayukta had earlier indicted Mayawati's two Cabinet colleagues - Nasmeedunin Siddiqui and Babu Singh Kushwaha, besides 12 BSP MLAs and several others for alleged 'wrong-doings' in the purchase of sandstone for the memorials.

On Lokayukta's report, an FIR too had been lodged against them in 2014.

The other persons against whom the case was registered included more than 100 engineers and officers of the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, Public Works Department and New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dalit memorials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina