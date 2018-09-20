Another Bodh Gaya blast suspect nabbed from West Bengal's Burdwan  

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Another suspected Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operative suspected to be involved in Bodh Gaya blasts in January this year was nabbed from Burdwan in West Bengal.

Accused Abdul Rezzak, a resident of Shamserganj in Murshidabad district, is suspected to have stolen the vehicle that was used in transporting the bombs to Bodh Gaya. This is the sixth arrest made by Kolkata Police Special Task Force in the Bodh Gaya blast case.

Kolkata STF and National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier visited Samsherganj several times to nab Rezzak but he had given a slip every time, sources revealed. He was nabbed from Burdwan on Wednesday after being tipped-off by informers.

During the interrogation, Rezzak has revealed that he had been hiding in different parts of Purba Burdwan district, sources revealed. The accused was produced in court and remanded to police custody on Thursday.

Police sources revealed that the plan for Bodh Gaya blast was hatched in Shamserganj and other parts of Murshidabad district and top JMB operatives from Bangladesh were present during the planning. The bombs are suspected to be built at Dhuliyan in Murshidabad district. Most of the JMB operatives arrested in the case hail from the district.