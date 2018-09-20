Assam government to bear 2 per cent premium for farmers to help them benefit from PM Fasal Bima Yojana

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam government would bear the two per cent premium for farmers to help them reap rich dividends from the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

The PMFBY is an actuarial premium based scheme under which a farmer has to pay a maximum premium of 2 per cent for Kharif, 1.5 per cent for Rabi food & oilseed crops.

The state government will provide the premium to enable full insured amount to the farmers against crop loss on account of natural calamities, the chief minister said while chairing a meeting of agricultural department officials here.

He directed the agriculture department to ensure complete implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, an irrigation scheme, to ensure improved farm productivity and better utilisation of the resources in the state.

Sonowal also directed the department to carry out the registration process of all the farmers of the state and issue them identity cards.

Eight progressive farmers of the state will be appointed as brand ambassadors so that they can carry forward their success stories in the field of agriculture to other places of the country and outside, he said.