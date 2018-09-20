Home Nation

Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu orders safety audit of all airlines, airports

The development also comes on a day when several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Prabhu

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday ordered a safety audit of all scheduled airlines and airports, amid recent incidents related to the safety of passengers.

The development also comes on a day when several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

READ| Aviation Ministry​ seeks DGCA's report over Jet Airways incident

Prabhu has directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan, which involves assessment of safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and MROs immediately, an official statement said.

Further, he has directed that "safety audit should be commenced forthwith and a report to this effect should be submitted for his perusal within 30 days".

On the Jet Airways incident, the minister has ordered an enquiry into it. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an enquiry into the incident, the statement said.

In recent times, there have also been incidents of mid-air engine failures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suresh Prabhu Jet Airways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of Kerala floods
Kerala floods: A look back at the saga of struggle and comeback
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina