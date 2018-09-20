Home Nation

BSP supremo Mayawati criticises RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Ram Temple statement

Mayawati also criticised the Centre over bringing an ordinance to ban instant Triple Talaq saying a 'sensitive' issue was being used for selfish politics.

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion that a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will help end tension among Hindus and Muslims drew flak from BSP chief Mayawati who Thursday claimed that a "narrow" mindset was not conducive for cordial relations.

"We do not agree with the RSS chief's logic that a grand temple in Ayodhya will help end tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Relations between narrow, Sanghi Hindus and Muslims will not improve even if many temples come up instead of one," the BSP chief said in a party release here.

RSS remembers Ram Temple only during elections: Congress

Attacking the RSS, Mayawati said "Their basic mindset is against Dalits, Muslims and the minorities and this is the reason why the BJP, which has originated from them, has adopted policies that are tarnishing democracy of the country".

The former UP chief minister said the first thing the RSS needs to do is to change its "communal and hatred-ridden thinking" and adopt a humanitarian approach in consonance with the Constitution which they have "not achieved so far".

This is why they have not yet gained acceptance in the 'sarv samaj', Mayawati claimed.

Terming the three-day RSS conclave as politically "motivated" so as to divert attention from the raging problems at election time, Mayawati said the RSS too was concerned over the vast anger among people over the "pro-captalist and anti-poor policies" of the BJP governments at the Centre and states.

RSS chief Bhagwat had Wednesday strongly pitched for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya at "the earliest" asserting it would end tension between Hindus and Muslims.

Describing Lord Ram as "Imam-e-Hind", Bhagwat said he may not be a god for some people of the country, but he is an idol of Indian values for people from all sections of the society.

"As a Sangh worker, head of the Sangh and as a part of Ram janmabhumi andolan, I want that a grand Ram temple should be constructed at the earliest at the birth place (Ayodhya) of Lord Ram," he said.

Mayawati also criticised the Centre's for bringing an ordinance to ban instant Triple Talaq saying a 'sensitive' issue was being used for selfish politics at election time to divert attention from the failures.

