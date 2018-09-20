Home Nation

Court to hear arguments on framing of charges against Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh on October 22

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj decided to commence the arguments on the framing of the charges after the CBI submitted that it has supplied all the documents, filed with the charge sheet, to the accused.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday said it will commence hearings on framing of charges against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife and others in connection with the disproportionate assets case on October 22.

The CBI has registered the case against Singh and others for allegedly amassing assets worth around Rs 10 crore disproportionate to their known source of income when he was the Union Minister in the UPA government.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj decided to commence the arguments on the framing of the charges after the CBI submitted that it has supplied all the documents, filed with the charge sheet, to the accused.

The charge sheet running into over 500 pages claims that Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate by 192 per cent of his total income during his tenure as a Union Minister.

The final report, filed against nine people for alleged offences punishable under section 109 (abetment) and 465 (punishment for forgery) of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, arrayed around 225 witnesses and 442 documents.

Besides the 82-year-old Congress leader and his wife Pratibha Singh, the report also arrayed LIC agent Anand Chauhan, Chunni Lal Chauhan, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, Lawan Kumar Roach and Ram Prakash Bhatia as accused.

After the charges are framed, trial will begin.

The matter was transferred by the Supreme Court from the Himachal Pradesh High Court to the Delhi High Court, which on April 6, 2016 had asked the CBI not to arrest Singh and had directed him to join the probe.

The CBI had approached the apex court against an order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court barring the agency from arresting Singh.

The apex court had transferred Singh's plea from Himachal Pradesh HC to Delhi HC, saying it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, but "simply" transferring the petition "in interest of justice and to save the institution (judiciary) from any embarrassment".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virbhadra Singh disproportionate assets case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina