Cyclone alert issued for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a cyclone alert for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD in a statement said a depression over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

"The depression over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed about 15 kmph in the past six hours. It has intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at about 310 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (coastal Andhra Pradesh) and about 300 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha)," the statement said.

"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross south Odisha - north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Kalingapatnam and Puri (Odisha), close to Gopalpur around midnight as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph."

Heavy to very heavy rain was predicted at a few places over Odisha and extremely heavy downpour at isolated places over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It will gradually increase, becoming 60-70 kmph gusting 80 kmph from today (Thursday) evening for subsequent 12 hours," said the IMD statement.

Damage by the storm was expected in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri districts in Odisha.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

