Five Jet Airways passengers taken to hospital for nose, ear bleeding

By Online Desk

5 out of 30 passengers, who suffered ear and nose-bleed due to fall in cabin pressure onboard Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight (Boeing 9W 697), have been taken to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital upon their arrival.

One of the five persons was later admitted to the hospital for check-up, Dr Rajendra Patenkar, Chief Operating Officer, Nanavati Hospital, said.

Most of them will have mild conductive deafness for some period of time. Till then they've been advised not to fly until their condition normalises, Dr Patnekar futher said.

"At this point of time they needn't be admitted, consultants are evaluating them. Some of them had nose&ear bleeding. It's called Barotrauma."

5 passengers have come here till now. At this point of time they needn't be admitted, consultants are evaluating them. Some of them had nose&ear bleeding. It's called Barotrauma: Dr. Rajendra Patenkar,Nanavati Hospital on passengers of the Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight #Mumbai

Most of them will have mild conductive deafness for some period of time. Till then they've been advised not to fly again: Dr Rajendra Patenkar,Chief Operating Officer, Nanavati Hospital on passengers of the Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight which suffered cabin pressure loss today

At least 30 passengers suffered ear and nose-bleed onboard a Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight soon after take-off due to a blunder by the cabin crew on Thursday morning.

The Boeing 9W 697 had to be manoeuvred back to Mumbai as passengers on board fell sick.

The civil aviation ministry has taken note of the situation and has requested the aviation regulator DGCA to file its report immediately on the issue.