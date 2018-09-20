Home Nation

Helmet must for women riders in Haryana

Published: 20th September 2018 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: To ensure the safety of women while driving, Haryana on Thursday made the wearing of a helmet mandatory for women riding two-wheelers.

A decision in this regard has been taken following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to ensure compliance of provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, a spokesperson for the state Transport Department told IANS.

He said every person driving or riding two wheelers of any class or description should wear a protective headgear, and the violators would be fined by the department.

Persons who are medically advised by Chief Medical Officers not to wear headgears and Sikhs are exempted from wearing the headgear.

