Home Nation

IndiGo plane suffers tyre burst, makes emergency landing at Ahmedabad: Airport official

The flight 6E-361, operated with an A320 aircraft, was coming from Mumbai. The plane landed safely at 1921 hours and all passengers are safe.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An IndiGo aircraft carrying 185 passengers made an emergency landing here Wednesday after suffering a tyre burst, according to an airport official.

The flight 6E-361, operated with an A320 aircraft, was coming from Mumbai.

The plane landed safely at 1921 hours and all passengers are safe, Ahmedabad Airport Director Manoj Gangal said in a statement.

However, an IndiGo spokesperson said there was no tyre burst and the aircraft did not make an emergency landing.

"After arrival at Ahmedabad, a tyre de-capping with full tyre pressure intact was observed. The aircraft has been towed to the parking bay. The wheel is being replaced and aircraft will be cleared for further flight," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that there were 177 passengers on board.

Generally, de-capping of a tyre refers to peeling off of a tyre's outer layer.

In his statement, the airport director said the IndiGo plane reported "tyre burst while taking off from Mumbai airport today evening".

According to him, the pilot had requested emergency landing at Ahmedabad which was immediately approved by the ATC.

"Emergency procedures were initiated at Ahmedabad Airport. The aircraft was accorded full priority. Total 185 passengers were on board. All of them are safe. The aircraft is now parked at Ahmedabad airport for a detailed inspection," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IndiGo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina