Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter ensues during search operations in Bandipora

Militants allegedly opened fire on the CRPF jawans when they were sealing the area following a search operation.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

BSF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir (File photo | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: An encounter ensued between militants and security forces during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Thursday, official sources said.

They said, on a tip-off about the presence of militants Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Shookbaba, Bandiporal.

However, when the security forces were sealing the area, militants opened fire with automatic weapons, they said adding security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

Further details are awaited, they added.

