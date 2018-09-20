Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter ensues during search operations in Bandipora

By UNI

SRINAGAR: An encounter ensued between militants and security forces during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Thursday, official sources said.

They said, on a tip-off about the presence of militants Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Shookbaba, Bandiporal.

Cordon and Search Operation which was being carried out at Shukbaba #Bandipora by Police, army and CRPF has turned into an encounter. More details to follow. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 20, 2018

However, when the security forces were sealing the area, militants opened fire with automatic weapons, they said adding security forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

Further details are awaited, they added.