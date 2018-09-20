Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Mortal remains of martyr mutilated by Pakistani troops consigned to flames in Sonipat

The martyr is survived by his wife and two sons.

Published: 20th September 2018

Sonipat An official pays tribute to BSF head constable Narender Singh after his mortal remains arrived in his native village in Sonipat. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SONIPAT: A large number of people Thursday bid a tearful adieu to BSF Jawan Narender Singh, who was brutally killed by Pakistani troopers along the International Border (IB) near Jammu.

The mortal remains of BSF Head Constable Narender were cremated with full state honours at his native village Thana Kalan in Haryana's Sonipat district.

Slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Narender Amar Rahe' rent the air as the body of Narender, wrapped in tricolour, reached his native village in the morning. A huge number of villagers raised 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans. 

READ| India lodges protest with Pakistan over killing and mutilation of BSF personnel along Border

Family members and villagers demanded the Centre to give Pakistan a befitting reply for this barbaric act. Pakistani troops had slit the throat of the BSF jawan after fatally shooting him along the international border (IB) near Jammu on September 18.

The 52-year-old jawan is survived by two sons and wife. The funeral pyre was lit by his elder son Mohit. A teary Mohit demanded his father's death be avenged.

"We are proud of our father for laying down his life for the nation. His death should be avenged," said Mohit.

"Not everyone gets a chance to be draped in the tricolor. We demand action against Pakistan," he said.

He demanded the concerned authorities to provide all possible help to his family.

Other family members appealed to the Centre to act tough against Pakistan for this inhuman act.

People from all walks of life including ministers, politicians, officers of district administration were present to pay their all respects to the martyr.

Haryana minister Krishan Bedi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, senior officials of BSF were among the mourners.

