Koli Mahasabha demands CBI inquiry into death of RTI activist Jindan

By PTI

NAHAN: Members of the Koli Mahasabha on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of RTI activist Kedar Singh Jindan.

Over 200 members of the Koli Mahasabha were joined by activists of the Balmiki Sabha and the Sant Ravidas Mahasabha for a protest march here on Wednesday.

They assembled at the Hindu Ashram here and took out the protest march, which went up to the office of deputy commissioner, Sirmour. A delegation of the protesters submitted a memorandum in the name of the governor of Himachal Pradesh through the deputy commissioner.

Jindan's family members had claimed that he was killed and then the body was crushed under a jeep to make it look like an accident. They had also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

The investigation of the case was immediately handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Sirmour Additional Superintendent of Police V S Thakur.

The police claimed to have solved the murder case by arresting three assailants. ​Jindand had unsuccessfully contested Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls thrice on BSP and NCP tickets from Shillai seat.