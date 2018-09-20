Home Nation

Liberty can’t be curtailed on the basis of conjectures: SC on activists arrest

The observation by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra came while hearing the petitions challenging the arrests.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Activists Arrest

(T-B) Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested in Faridabad, Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Writer Vara Vara Rao from Hyderabad, Journalist Gautam Navlakha from New-Delhi and 61-Year old Vernon Gonsalves from Mumbai. (File | Agencies)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Emphasising that liberty of individuals cannot be curtailed on the basis of conjectures, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said our institutions should be robust enough to accommodate dissent while asking the Maharashtra government to show documents to justify the arrest of five activists in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

“We cannot stifle liberty on the altar of conjectures. We will look at all these attempts with the hawk’s eyes. Our institutions should be robust enough when there is an opposition to the system or even to this court. Then there has to be something different to constitute subversion of law and order as far as elected government is concerned,” Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

“Let us make a clear-cut distinction between opposition and attempts to create disturbance, overthrow government etc.,” he added.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government, sought to justify the arrests made on the basis of the alleged incriminating materials collected during the probe. “Dissent is fine, but it is also important who is saying it.

If the leader of a banned outfit says it, this will have a different connotation,” he said.

Senior lawyer Harish Salve, representing Tushar Damgude, the complainant in the case, echoed this view and said, “There must be a distinction between a dissenting view and a criminal act.”The arguments will continue on Thursday. 

‘Institutions should be robust enough’

“We cannot stifle liberty on the altar of conjectures... Our institutions should be robust enough when there is an opposition to the system or even to this court,” Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

