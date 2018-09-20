Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh election: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh fires Vyapam salvo at CM Shivraj Chouhan

Singh claimed the Excel sheet retrieved from the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) seized from Nitin Mohindra, a key accused, in 2013 was manipulated by the police in Indore to save big BJP leaders.

Published: 20th September 2018 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed a private complaint in a special court in Bhopal seeking prosecution of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Uma Bharti and others in the Vyapam scam.

In the complaint submitted on Wednesday, Singh claimed the Excel sheet retrieved from the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) seized from Nitin Mohindra, a key accused, in 2013 was manipulated by the police in Indore to save big BJP leaders, including Bharti and Chouhan.

Bharti is a former chief minister of the state.

Singh added the report of a private lab (Truth Lab) on tampering of the Excel sheet stated that the sheet originally contained the word ‘CM’, which, he claimed, was later removed.

The senior Congress leader alleged that the MP Police Special Task Force and the CBI ignored the available evidence in the matter for not naming several BJP leaders, including Chouhan and Bharti, as accused.

He submitted 27,000 pages of evidence to support his private complaint against the seven individuals, which included senior IPS officer and present ADG of MP police Vipin Maheshwari (who was posted as IG Indore in 2013). 

The other police officers named in the complaint were then ASP, Crime-Indore, Dilip Soni, then Bhopal SSP Sriniwas Verma, Shailendra Singh Chouhan and APS Chauhan, both posted then as ASP in Bhopal.

According to Singh’s counsel Ajay Gupta, the special CBI court where the complaint was filed directed Singh to record his statements before it on September 22.

The development came nearly 11 months after the CBI submitted to the court in October 2017 that it had been concluded that there was no tampering in the HDD.

The CBI,  while charge-sheeting 490 accused in one of the Vyapam cases in October 2017, had submitted before the court that based on the reports of the forensic analysis of the HDD, it hasn’t come to the fore that any file with the letters “CM” was stored in them.

The multi-crore scam refers to massive admission and recruitment rackets which allegedly manipulated entrance examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, commonly known as ‘Vyapam’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Shivraj Chouhan Vyapam scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina