Mortal remains of BSF martyr Narender Singh cremated, villagers to make memorial

CHANDIGARH:The last rites of BSF head constable 52-year old Narender Singh, who's throat was slit and his body bore multiple bullet injuries after the missing trooper was found killed by Pakistani troops in the Jammu region, in a first of its kind barbaric act against Indian forces along the International Border was performed at his residence in his native village Thana Kalan near Sonipat in Haryana today.

Thousands of people, officials of the local administration and army officers attended the last rites of the slain soldier who was cremated with full honours. Slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Narender Amar Rahe' rent the air as the body of Narender, wrapped in tricolour, reached his native village in the morning. A huge number of villagers raised 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans.

There were scores of motorcycles with youth carrying the Indian flag and chanting `Narender Amar Rahe' in front of the truck which carried his body to his native place. He was survived by his wife and two sons.

Family members and villagers demanded the Centre to give Pakistan a befitting reply for this barbaric act.

His funeral pyre was lit by his elder son Mohit. He demanded that his father's death be avenged.

"We are proud of our father for laying down his life for the nation. His death should be avenged. Not everyone gets a chance to be draped in the tricolor. We demand action against Pakistan," he said and added that the concerned authorities to provide all possible help to his family.

Balram Sarpanch of village Thana Kalan village said that they urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avenge Narender's martyrdom.

"The gram panchayat will raise a memorial on panchayat land. The school and stadium in the village will be named after him." While Congress Member of Parliament Congress from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, also condemned the killing and demanded that India should reply in the same language.

"People are with the Indian Army and strict action must be taken against Pakistan as well as terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir. We are proud of the supreme sacrifice of Narender," he said.

Also Haryana minister Krishan Bedi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and senior officials of BSF were present at the funeral.