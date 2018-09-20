Home Nation

Muslim clerics hold prayer for speedy recovery of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for advanced pancreatic cancer.

Published: 20th September 2018

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar | PTI File Photo

By IANS

PANAJI: Ten maulanas from various mosques in Goa conducted Quran Khawani, a ritualistic reading of the Quran, for quick recovery of ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, an official said on Thursday.

"We had called the maulanas from all over Goa to conduct the Quran Khawani, which invokes the good grace of Allah, at the BJP's South Goa headquarters to pray for the quick recovery of our Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar," BJP's Minority Morcha President Shaikh Jina told IANS.

Jina said that Parrikar, who is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for advanced pancreatic cancer, had resolved several issues related to the Muslim community in Goa.

"He has resolved several outstanding issues related to our community which includes making Goa the embarkation point for Haj travel, building of a Haj House in the education sector," Jina said.

Several public prayers in temples and the central church in the state capital of Panaji were also conducted ever since Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February.

Since then Parrikar has been admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and New Delhi's AIIMS. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are now contemplating an alternative leader to replace the ailing Chief Minister.

