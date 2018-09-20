Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to 'Modi Sahab' seeking resumption of Indo-Pak peace talks

By Online Desk

In a letter to Prime minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed a meeting between foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pak counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the last week of September.

"I wish to propose a meeting between Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the External Affairs Minister, Ms Sushma Swaraj, before the informal meeting of the SAARC Foreign Ministers at the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York," the Prime Minister wrote.

"Pakistan remains ready to discuss terrorism", Khan wrote.

"Pakistan and India have an undeniably challenging relationship. We, however, owe it to our peoples, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," the Prime Minister wrote.

Khan also raised Siachen and Sir Creek issues in the letter saying that both needed close attention to move towards a resolution.

The text of the letter reads:

Dear Modi Sahab,

I wish to thank you for your warm greetings and best wishes on my assumption of charge as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

I endorse your sentiment that the only way forward for our two countries lies in "constructive engagement". It was in this spirit that Pakistan's Minister of Law and Information attended the funeral of Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Mr Vajpayee contributed in trying to bring a positive change in our bilateral relations and was also a major proponent of a strong SAARC for building bridges and developing ties.

Pakistan and India have an undeniably challenging relationship. We, however, owe it to our peoples, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to bridge differences and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome. Siachin and Sir Creek also need close attention to move towards resolution.

Pakistan remains ready to discuss terrorism.

Discussions on trade, people to people contacts, religious tourism, humanitarian issues are also important.

Building on the mutual desire for peace between our two countries, I wish to propose a meeting between Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the External Affairs Minister, Ms Sushma Swaraj, before the informal meeting of the SAARC Foreign Ministers at the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York. They can explore the way forward, especially the holding of the SAARC Council of Ministers followed by the SAARC Summit in Islamabad. The summit will offer an opportunity for you to visit Pakistan and for us to restart the stalled dialogue process.

I look forward to working with you for the benefit of the people of both our countries.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.