Rahul Gandhi tears into PM Modi at Rajasthan rally

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said people are now heard saying that the country's 'watchman' is a 'thief'.

Published: 20th September 2018 07:04 PM

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

DUNGARPUR: In a no-hold-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said people are now heard saying that the country's 'watchman' is a 'thief'.

The remark at a public meeting provoked immediate condemnation by the BJP with Union minister Smriti Irani telling reporters it showed that the Congress leader has no respect for the prime minister's post.

Gandhi was referring to the Prime Minister's 'silence' on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal with France and the Modi government's 'failure' to bring fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to book.

Modi had said he did not want to become the country's prime minister, but its 'chowkidar' (watchman), Gandhi recalled.

He added now it is heard on the streets that the country's 'chowkidar' is a thief.

"Galli galli me shor hai, desh ka chowkidar chor hai," he said in Hindi at a rally in tribal dominated Sagwara of Udaipur district.

Assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan later this year.

Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Watchman is a thief Chowkidaar

