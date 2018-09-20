Surat: Congress leader Dhiru Gajera quits party

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Senior Congress leader from Surat, Dhiru Gajera, resigned from the party on Thursday accusing it of ignoring him.

Gajera, a former BJP MLA, had contested the 2017 Assembly election from Varachha constituency in Surat city on the Congress ticket, but lost to the BJP's Kumar Kanani.

He had left the BJP in 2007 and joined the Congress.

"There are many reasons to leave Congress. One is that I was being ignored. Another is that neither workers nor people are with Congress anymore. I was inactive for the last six months and finally made up my mind to quit," he told reporters.

The Congress never "accepted" him, he said.

"The whole world knows about my past association with the BJP. Today, people are with BJP. If I were to join any party, it will only be BJP," he said when asked about his future plans.