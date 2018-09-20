Home Nation

Tejashwi lashes out at BJP MP whose feet were washed by party worker

Yadav levelled the allegation against Nishikant Dubey, a resident of Bhagalpur district in Bihar who is a two-time MP from Godda in Jharkhand.

Published: 20th September 2018 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leaderTejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday charged BJP MP in the neighbouring Jharkhand state, whose feet was washed by a party worker who later drank that water, with trying to "intimidate people in the media" by getting a case filed against them "through his proxies".

Yadav levelled the allegation against Nishikant Dubey, a resident of Bhagalpur district in Bihar who is a two-time MP from Godda in Jharkhand.

Dubey had landed in a controversy earlier this week when reports surfaced in the media that a party worker - Pavan Sah - had washed his feet in public and gulped down the water.

Sharing screenshot of a case lodged by Sah against heads of major news organizations at a Godda court, Yadav tweeted "instead of apologising for his shameful conduct, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (getting his dirty feet washed by a poor man who then drank that water) is bullying and trying to intimidate people in the media and social media through cases through his proxies".

The RJD heir apparent's post was retweeted by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal who remarked "so far the BJP was controlling media by controlling advertisers adn through money. But now it seems it has decided to file police cases against media if it dares to question shameful acts of its MPs".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tejashwi BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina