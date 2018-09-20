Home Nation

Threat from drug mafias: BJP wants Centre to step up Tripura CM's security

BJP MLA Ratan Chakraborty  said Deb was the target of the drug mafias as his government was going hard at them to tackle the drug menace.

Published: 20th September 2018

Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP in Tripura perceives a threat to the life of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb from drug mafias. The party will write to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking heightened security for Deb. BJP MLA Ratan Chakraborty said the Centre was equally concerned about the CM’s security.

“We have come to know from our reliable sources that the drug mafias recently held a meeting in Myanmar where they hatched a conspiracy to take the life of our beloved Chief Minister. Our general secretary is drafting a note to be sent to the MHA soon. We want that the CM’s security is beefed up further,” Chakraborty told TNIE.

“We will write to the MHA to take all measures to protect the CM’s life. If need be, his Y category security cover may be elevated to Z category. On our part, we are asking our party workers to be on alert as the CM often goes to people in rallies and programmes by breaking security barricades,” he said.

The BJP MLA said Deb was the target of the drug mafias as his government was going hard at them to tackle the drug menace. In the past six months since BJP had formed the government, over 50,000 kg ganja was seized in the state by the police and other security agencies, he said.

“There is a drug corridor in Tripura which is being choked. That’s the reason why the drug mafias are upset with the CM. They had flourished during the previous Left Front regime due to cooperation from a section of leaders of Left and opposition parties. They had patronized the drug mafias. The CM is now showing how a government can check the menace if it has the will,” the MLA added.

The drug channel from Myanmar runs into Bangladesh via some states in the Northeast including Tripura.

