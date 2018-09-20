Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb seeks center's help to pay employees at par with seventh Central Pay Commission

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sought the special assistance of Rs 1500 crore from the Centre to offer salary to government employees at par with the recommendations of 7th central pay commission, an official said on Thursday.

Deb, who is currently in New Delhi, met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday and sought the assistance for two lakh employees and pensioners of the state, said officer on special duty to the chief ministers secretariat Sanjoy Mishra here.

Deb said the union finance minister had taken the matter positively. The previous government, he said, had left a burden of Rs 1200 crore as loan making it difficult to carry forward the development projects and meet the peoples aspirations.

Deb also sought Jaitleys intervention to ensure speedy release of Rs 358. 70 crore to complete 81 ongoing projects.

Jaitley assured him that he would look into the matter.