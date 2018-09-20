Home Nation

Two militants killed in Bandipora gunfight

'Two militants have been killed in the encounter. One militant's body has been recovered while the other is still at the encounter site', police said.

Published: 20th September 2018 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Militants file photo

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed on Thursday in a gunfight between the security forces and the militants in north Kashmir Bandipora district.

"Two militants have been killed in the encounter. One militant's body has been recovered while the other is still at the encounter site", police said.

Troops of counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had started a cordon and search operation in Sumlar village of Bandipora after specific information about the presence of militants.

"As the cordon was tightened, hiding militants fired triggering an encounter", police said.

Although firing exchanges have stopped, searches are still going on, police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina