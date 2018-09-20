Home Nation

Union Minister Arun Jaitley calls Rahul Gandhi 'clown prince', accuses of spreading falsehood

In a facebook post, Jaitley said in mature democracies those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life.

Published: 20th September 2018 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehood in connection with Rafale deal, and waiving loans given to 15 industrial houses.

In a facebook post titled: Falsehood of a 'Clown Prince', Jaitley said in mature democracies those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life.

"You lied on the Rafale deal, you lied on the NPAs. Your temperament to concoct facts raises a legitimate question, do people whose natural preference is falsehood deserve to be a part of the public discourse.

"Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world's largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a 'Clown Prince'," the minister said.

 

