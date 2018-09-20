Home Nation

Will take up 'barbaric' the killing of BSF jawan with Pakistan in 'appropriate manner': India

The BSF jawan's throat was slit and his body bore multiple bullet injuries after the missing trooper was found killed by Pakistani troops in the Jammu region.

Published: 20th September 2018 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of BSF personnel patrolling near the International Border. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday termed as "barbaric" the killing of a BSF jawan by Pakistani troops along the International Border and said it will take up the issue with Pakistan in an "appropriate" manner.

The BSF jawan's throat was slit and his body bore multiple bullet injuries after the missing trooper was found killed by Pakistani troops in the Jammu region, in a first-of-its-kind barbaric act against Indian forces along the International Border.

"We are ascertaining the facts on this matter. I can say (it is) a barbaric incident which not only defies logic, not only defies civilised behaviour, but also is against all international norms," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He said the BSF had strongly taken up the matter with their counterpart on the Pakistani side.

"It is a very serious issue and definitely we will take it up with the Pakistani side in an appropriate manner," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSF jawan mutilating India pakistan Border Security Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina