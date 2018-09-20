Home Nation

Will use forensic evidence to nail electricity thieves: TPDDL

'By joining hands with Forensic Testing Laboratory and through foolproof technological interventions, we are trying our best to fight the menace of power theft,' said Tata Power CEO.

Published: 20th September 2018 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Power discom TPDDL will take the help of forensic laboratory to nail accused in power theft cases where "tampered" meters are burnt to destroy evidence, said a company spokesperson.

Forensic testing of burnt meters will provide independent third-party certification regarding the exact cause of burning and will establish the difference between deliberate burning and incidents which were caused by faulty internal wiring, cables or overloading, he said.

"By joining hands with Forensic Testing Laboratory and through foolproof technological interventions, we are trying our best to fight the menace of power theft in our distribution network," said Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

In the recent past, testing of burnt meters in the forensic lab has enabled the discom to have concrete evidence of deliberate burning, the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TPDDL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina