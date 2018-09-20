Will use forensic evidence to nail electricity thieves: TPDDL

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Power discom TPDDL will take the help of forensic laboratory to nail accused in power theft cases where "tampered" meters are burnt to destroy evidence, said a company spokesperson.

Forensic testing of burnt meters will provide independent third-party certification regarding the exact cause of burning and will establish the difference between deliberate burning and incidents which were caused by faulty internal wiring, cables or overloading, he said.

"By joining hands with Forensic Testing Laboratory and through foolproof technological interventions, we are trying our best to fight the menace of power theft in our distribution network," said Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

In the recent past, testing of burnt meters in the forensic lab has enabled the discom to have concrete evidence of deliberate burning, the spokesperson said.